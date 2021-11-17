Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.
About Auckland International Airport
