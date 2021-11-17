Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.45

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 117561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

