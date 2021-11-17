Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.75.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $247.62 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

