Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE:ALV opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Autoliv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

