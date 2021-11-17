Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. 74,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.74. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$10.56 and a one year high of C$13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The stock has a market cap of C$520.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.60.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

