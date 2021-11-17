Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. 74,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$520.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.56 and a 1-year high of C$13.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

