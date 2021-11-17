Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

