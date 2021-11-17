Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells $85,350.00 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

