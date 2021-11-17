Axe Market Cap Hits $205,837.08 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $205,837.08 and approximately $44,351.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00533824 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.