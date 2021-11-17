AXIS Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97,988.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $8.43 million and $97,988.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

