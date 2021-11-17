Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $61,453,560.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $172.89. 947,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,028. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.30.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

