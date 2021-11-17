Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $119,760.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

