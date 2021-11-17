B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.69.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 284,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

