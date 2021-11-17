B. Riley Comments on RumbleON, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RumbleON in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RumbleON by 1,059.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,852,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

