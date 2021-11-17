B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Geron in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

