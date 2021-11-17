B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NYC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $14.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
