B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

