BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.66. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 4,031 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.