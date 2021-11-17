BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £148.72 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve acquired 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve bought 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).
Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
