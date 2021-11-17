BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £148.72 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve acquired 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve bought 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

