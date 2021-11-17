Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $148.61 million and $33.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $21.40 or 0.00035497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

