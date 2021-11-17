Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $243.40

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.40 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 246.20 ($3.22), with a volume of 44080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.40 ($3.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.75.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

