Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.27. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 90,659 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

