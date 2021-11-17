Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Banano has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $576,042.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,964,379 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

