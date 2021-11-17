Banca Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (BANCA)

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Banca has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $23,782.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Banca has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banca Coin Profile

BANCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banca is www.banca.world . The official message board for Banca is medium.com/@banca_official . The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

