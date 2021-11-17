Banco Bradesco (BBDO) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Banco Bradesco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Banco Bradesco Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 2152 8883 7165 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Banco Bradesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion $3.21 billion 7.56 Banco Bradesco Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.67

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.