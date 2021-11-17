Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.36. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 129,401 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

