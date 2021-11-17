Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.46% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

