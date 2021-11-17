Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 195,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.23% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after buying an additional 1,596,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after buying an additional 300,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CEQP stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

