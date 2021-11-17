Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 195,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.23% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after buying an additional 1,596,671 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $20,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

