Bank of America Corp DE Buys 14,193 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Synovus Financial worth $24,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

