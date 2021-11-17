Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Equitrans Midstream worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

