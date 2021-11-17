Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of United Therapeutics worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

