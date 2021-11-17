Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Equitrans Midstream worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after buying an additional 1,078,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

