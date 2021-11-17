Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.16 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Merit Medical Systems worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

