Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.25 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 687.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 124,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.