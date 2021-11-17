Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Silgan worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

