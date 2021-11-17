Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.61 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1,250.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.28% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 362,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNR opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

