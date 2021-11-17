Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.82 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.86% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 103,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 78,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

