Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,574,000 after buying an additional 133,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.