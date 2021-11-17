Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Synovus Financial worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

