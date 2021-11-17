Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.