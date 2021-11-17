Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.68 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.86% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.