Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.86% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

