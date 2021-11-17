Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,495.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

