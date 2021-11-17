Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Resideo Technologies worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

