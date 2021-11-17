Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.68% of Kaman worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.