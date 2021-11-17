Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of TTEC worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.