Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,179 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of RBC Bearings worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

