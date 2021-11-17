Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 304,095 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.12% of AMERISAFE worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

