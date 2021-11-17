Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.28% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

