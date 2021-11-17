Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Korn Ferry worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.59. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

